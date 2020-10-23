COVID-19 updates: More than $1.5M available for Mesquite residents impacted by pandemic

City officials said the funds can be used to pay rent, mortgage, and utilities.

The City of Mesquite announced Thursday that it has more than $1.5 million for residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance program is a part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign and is funded through the CARES Act.

City officials said the funds can be used to pay rent, mortgage, and utilities. If residents are eligible, they can receive up to $1,500 a month for the next six months, according to a news release.

Anyone seeking financial aid is encouraged to apply before Nov. 30. They can contact Catholic Charities Dallas by email at CCDdisaster@ccdallas.org or by calling 214-257-0674.

Assistance is also available for Spanish speakers, residents can reach out to Jasmine Bueno at Sharing Life Community Outreach located at 3544 E. Emporium Circle. She's available from 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Residents can also email her at jbueno@ccdallas.org to schedule an appointment or for questions on an application.