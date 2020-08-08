COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration

More than 400,000 people in Texas have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow the state to better respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott said in a statement Saturday after extending the declaration that it provides communities with needed resources to respond to the virus that as of Friday had infected a reported 474,524 people and left at least 8,096 dead.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Tarrant County reports 765 new cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. County health officials also announced 14 probable cases and no new deaths.

Tarrant Co is reporting 765 confirmed #COVID19 cases today, 14 probable cases and no new deaths. Hospitalizations have dropped to 461, the lowest total since June 30 (@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) August 8, 2020

Collin County reports 171 new cases

Collin County health officials reported 171 new cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 7,439.