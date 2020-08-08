COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow the state to better respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott said in a statement Saturday after extending the declaration that it provides communities with needed resources to respond to the virus that as of Friday had infected a reported 474,524 people and left at least 8,096 dead.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Tarrant County reports 765 new cases
Tarrant County health officials reported 765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday. County health officials also announced 14 probable cases and no new deaths.
Collin County reports 171 new cases
Collin County health officials reported 171 new cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 7,439.
According to health officials, more than 7,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 89 people have died since tracking began in March.