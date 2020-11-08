COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott to provide an update in Beaumont, Victoria

Over the weekend, Abbott extended a statewide disaster declaration he first issued in March to allow the state to better respond to the pandemic.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold two briefings Tuesday afternoon with officials in Beaumont and Victoria.

He is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 and will be joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

The first news conference is slated to begin at 12 p.m. in Beaumont, according to the governor's office. Abbott will hold a second news conference at 2:45 p.m. in Victoria.

Last week during a visit to Dallas, Abbott urged Texans to "get a flu vaccine" as early as possible.

He said it's critical to prepare for the convergence of the flu season and the continuing pandemic.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Abbott says virus tests may increase as schools reopen

Gov. Greg Abbott says coronavirus testing in Texas could increase as schools reopen amid a sharp drop-off in the number of tests in recent weeks.

Texas has averaged more than 34,000 tests a day over the past week. That's down from a daily average of more than 60,000 in late July.

New cases and hospitalizations have stabilized and decreased, and coronavirus deaths in Texas have reached nearly 8,500.

Hood County reports 35 new cases

Hood County health officials announced 35 new cases Tuesday morning since their last report on Aug 4. There have been 592 cases and 11 deaths since tracking began in March.

Health officials said nine of the deaths were COVID-related, the other two victims were COVID-positive at the time of death.

American Airlines extends travel waiver through the end of December

Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced Tuesday it has extended its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchase tickets by Sept. 30 for travel through Dec. 31, 2020.

Officials said the change fee will be waived but customers may still owe any difference in ticket price when rebooking a trip.

Click here for more information.