COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County health officials report 317 hospitalizations

DALLAS — Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 317 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 306 the previous day.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 400 for three straight days.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 7% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths. These included a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s and a Fort Worth man in his 30s.

There were also 482 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 363,535 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,657,616 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

79 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 79 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 79 new cases reported on Sunday as well.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 100, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 110 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is down from 120 on Friday, the last day this statistic was reported.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County health officials report 67 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 66 on Sunday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 100 every day since Oct. 22.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 82 hospitalizations. This average has remained below 90 every day since Thursday.

There are currently eight ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported 201 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 107,958 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths, health officials said. These included a Cross Roads man in his 40s, a female in her 40s from an unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Lewisville man in his 50s and an Aubrey man in his 60s.

As of Monday, 207,267 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,685 have received their second dose and 1,146 have received their third dose.

State officials report 3,380 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 3,380 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 3,432 the previous day.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 3,319 hospitalizations on July 19.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 4,088 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 1,000 cases for second straight day

State health officials reported 922 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 631 cases Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 26 consecutive days.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,964. The last time the average was this low was when it was 2,946 from July 11-24.