Mavericks to no longer require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at home games for most fans starting Nov. 15

DALLAS — Most fans looking to attend a Dallas Mavericks home game will soon no longer have to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to the game, the team announced.

The Mavs updated their health and safety protocols - which had just been changed on Sept. 30 - over the weekend and said the new changes will take effect starting Nov. 15.

Under the new protocols, fans who are sitting beyond 15 feet of the court at the American Airlines Center won't have to submit the proper vaccination or testing documents within 48 hours of the game.

However, fans who are sitting within 15 feet of the court will still need to submit their proof prior to the game using an online tool on the team's website.

All fans over the age of 2 are still required to wear face masks at all times when not eating or drinking.

In response to Twitter comments, owner Mark Cuban said the team will be creating special sections at the home games for "cancer survivors and immunocompromised fans."

Cuban also said the lowering of Dallas County's COVID-19 threat level last week influenced the team's decision to change the protocols.

The county moved its COVID threat level from "red," or high risk of transmission, to "orange," which means there's a moderate community risk. Officials said positive cases have decreased in the county, which led to the downgrade in threat level.

"People are still getting vaccinated. Booster shots are becoming more prevalent. Cases are going down. Let's hope people stay smart. Don't want cases to go back up and have to re-institute the requirements," Cuban said on Twitter.

The new protocols will take effect when the Mavs take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Nov. 15.