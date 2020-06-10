COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 246 cases, 1 death

The additional death is a man in his 50s who lived in Dallas and had been critically ill at a hospital and didn't have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County is reporting 246 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday, officials said.

Of the new cases, 132 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services system. Of those 132, 33 were from September and 99 were from October.

There have been 3,127 cases per 100,000 people in the county, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The percentage of cases in young adults from ages 18 to 22 was 13% for the month of September.

The seven-day average for daily new confirmed cases for the week ending on Sept. 26 was an increase from the previous two weeks, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The positivity rate for patients who are symptomatic and going to the hospital in Dallas County is 10.7%.

"We are finding out that masks not only protect others from our breath, but also protect us more than originally thought, so as we find out more and more about the power of masking, make sure to wear yours," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

There have been 83,816 cases and 1,038 deaths in the county since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 355 hospitalized patients

The number of Tarrant County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 355, according to health officials. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are still more than 1,500 hospital beds available.

One month ago, on Sept. 6, the 7-day moving average for hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 231.

County health officials also reported four additional deaths Tuesday. Those victims include two women from Fort Worth in their 80s and a man and woman from Arlington in their 50s.

All but one of the victims had underlying health conditions.

There has been a total of 676 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March and 45,231 people have recovered.

Collin County adds 126 new cases

There are 126 additional cases of COVID-19 for Collin County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday.

There are 888 active cases in the county.