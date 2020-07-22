COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports record-high of 30 deaths

Dallas County officials are reporting a record high of 30 deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths ranged in age from an Irving woman in her 40s to a Dallas woman in her 90s.

Of the 30 deaths, 22 of those who died had underlying health conditions.

Five did not have underlying health conditions.

It's unclear if three of those who died did or did not have underlying conditions. Those three people died at a hospice care, long-term care facility and the third was critically ill at an area hospital.

Along with the deaths, there were 413 additional positive cases reported.

"Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter. "It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask."

The county now has 43,439 positive cases of COVID-19 and 567 total deaths since tracking began in March.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported 131 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,151 deaths.

Top updates for Wednesday, July 22:

