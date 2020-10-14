COVID-19 updates: Dallas County increases coronavirus risk level to 'stay home, stay safe'

The increase was due to a "new and quickly escalating wave" of coronavirus cases across North Texas, health officials said.

Dallas County is back in the red coronavirus threat level due to a "new and quickly escalating wave" of COVID-19 cases in the area, said Judge Clay Jenkins.

County health officials reported 454 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and one additional death from COVID-19.

The woman who died was in her 80s and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said.

Red is the highest coronavirus risk level in the county, meaning people should "stay home, stay safe."

"It is more important than ever that we make good decisions," Jenkins said in a written statement.

The risk level was reduced to "extreme caution" on Sept. 2.

County health officials recommend people stay home as much as possible and avoid dining out. The announcement comes as many counties across the state have approved re-opening bars.

Tarrant County reports 624 new coronavirus cases

Tarrant County health officials reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

Officials also reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Those who died were both from Arlington. One was a man in his 40s and the other was a man in his 60s.