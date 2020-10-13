COVID-19 updates: Denton County commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

As a result of close contact, Judge Andy Eads was notified Monday of potential exposure and will also quarantine for two weeks, officials said.

Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Tuesday.

"By going into an immediate quarantine, we are ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as the general public," Eads said in a written statement.

Anyone else who was potentially exposed to Mitchell will be notified by the Denton County Health Department and will also be asked to quarantine.

The Denton County Commissioners Court held its meeting Tuesday morning via Zoom out of an abundance of caution.