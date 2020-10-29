Experts worried that winter could worsen 'pandemic depression'

As the weather turns colder experts are not just worried about patients with coronavirus stress but also seasonal affective disorder.

Mental health experts are concerned about this winter. They're worried that pandemic depression could collide with seasonal depression.

As this pandemic has dragged on, many people report that their mental health is paying the price.

A study published this fall found American adults were reporting rates of depressive symptoms three times higher than before the pandemic.

A survey done by the Center for Disease Control had similar results with minorities and essential workers reporting the most symptoms.

Summer helped some Americans relief, allowing them to get outside and socialize a little more safely. But as the weather turns colder experts are not just worried about patients with coronavirus stress but also seasonal affective disorder. That is a type of depression that hits during the winter months when there is less sunlight and it’s harder to go outside.

So what can you do about it?