COVID-19 updates: Dallas, Denton County drive-thru vaccine sites closed Friday due to rain

The showers and storms moving across Dallas-Fort Worth Friday have prompted officials to close some vaccination sites.

DALLAS — Denton County Public Health’s drive-thru vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday is cancelled due to storms in North Texas.

Those who were supposed to receive their vaccine on Friday will be rescheduled for Tuesday, April 20.

Officials said the rescheduled appointment notifications will be sent via email or text message. No other clinic dates are affected at this time.

"Keeping our community members, staff, and volunteers safe remains a priority as we see threats of severe weather," Judge Andy Eads said in a written statement.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Fair Park in Dallas will be closed Friday as well. Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted around 7:50 a.m. stating those who had appointments for Friday should return Saturday with their QR code.