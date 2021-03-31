COVID-19 updates: North Texas long-term care facilities have record-low number of cases in March

In March, Region 3 averaged eight new cases a day. This is the lowest monthly average since the state started tracking these numbers in late July.

Long-term care facilities in North Texas are seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

State health officials include Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties in Region 3. The makeup of these locations includes nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

There were four new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, health officials said. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on Feb. 26, when there were 383 cases.

In March, Region 3 averaged eight new cases a day. This is the lowest monthly average since the state started tracking these numbers in late July.

The highest monthly average happened in December when North Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 195 cases a day.

Texas child care centers seeing record-low number of cases

Texas child care centers have seen some of the lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Child care centers along with before-school and after-school programs have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those cases are reported daily here.

These facilities currently have a 14-day average of 15.5 new cases a day. The record-low happened from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7 when there were 15.07 new cases a day.

The record-high happened from Jan. 19 through Feb. 1 when these facilities averaged 115 new cases a day.

While there were 21 consecutive reported days in January and February with more than 100 new cases for both employees and children combined, this number has remained below 100 since Feb. 7.

State officials most recently reported Saturday that there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in these facilities.

Tarrant County reports 223 new cases

Health officials reported 223 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 250,869 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Wednesday, there are 168 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the sixth consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 200 hospitalizations.

There were six reported deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 3,290 since tracking began in March.

The deaths include an Arlington woman in her 90s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 40s. All had underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, 561,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been given out in Tarrant County.