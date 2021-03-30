State of Texas to offer rapid COVID-19 testing program for youth summer camps

Camps the are licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services will be able to apply to participate in the program, according to a release from Gov. Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials announced the creation of a program that will give youth summer camps access to rapid COVID-19 testing.

Camps the are licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be able to apply to participate in the program, according to a release sent Tuesday from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The rapid antigen tests will be used to test staff and campers during the summer months, the release said.

Abbott said in a release that identifying positive cases and mitigating outbreaks is key for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 Testing Program for Texas Youth Summer Camps will help camps safely operate throughout the summer by quickly identifying positive COVID-19 cases among campers and staff," said Abbott. "I encourage qualifying summer camps to apply for this program so that we can continue to keep Texans safe from this virus."

While COVID-19 vaccines are available to people 16 and up in Texas, no vaccine has been approved for use in young teens or children.

While children are less likely to contract COVID-19 or become seriously ill, they are still at risk of becoming sick if exposed.