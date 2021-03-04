COVID-19 updates: Dallas man in his 20s dies; health officials remind residents to stay vigilant in following CDC guidelines

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says this week’s numbers are roughly the same as last week, as health officials are seeing spikes in 33 other states.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials announced 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, including a man in his 20s who didn’t have underlying health conditions.

Today death’s also included men and women who ranged in age from 30 to over 80.

Health officials also reported 294 cases of COVID-19, of which 101 are considered probable from antigen tests.

Since tracking began in mid-March 2020, health officials have confirmed 252,583 COVID-19 cases, including 3,591 deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says this week’s numbers are roughly the same as last week, as health officials are seeing spikes in 33 other states.

To date, a total of 19 cases of the UK coronavirus variant have been confirmed in the county, health officials said. And currently, there are 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

“This, coupled with the death of several young people without underlying health conditions reported this week, is a strong reminder of the need to continue wearing a mask, washing our hands, maintaining distance when around people outside our home and avoiding crowds,” said Jenkins.

He and other health experts are recommending residents register to be vaccinated.

More than one-third of all Texans at least 16 years old have gotten at least one dose and nearly one in five are fully vaccinated, according to Department of State Health Services

DSHS will receive a record 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for next week.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 294 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 20 Deaths,

Including 101 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/X2w2ihf1ZK — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 3, 2021