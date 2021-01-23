COVID-19 updates: 'This is our deadliest week,' says Dallas County judge after 21 more deaths reported

This week, Dallas County health officials reported 138 coronavirus-related deaths.

The state of Texas reported 13,717 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, and 407 additional deaths.

In Dallas County, health officials announced 1,920 additional cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths.

Of the 1,920 cases, at least 395 are considered probable from antigen tests.

Officials said the deaths include women and men who range in age from their 40s to 90s. All but four had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this has been the county’s deadliest week, with 138 residents dying from COVID-19.

“It is imperative that all of us make the small sacrifices to keep our community and our country strong in these difficult times,” Jenkins said. “Please wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain at least 6-foot distance from others, avoid crowds and forego get-togethers.”

Friday, health officials confirmed four people tested positive for the new UK coronavirus variant and said none had any recent travel history outside the U.S.

Also Friday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city will receive 5,000 doses from the Texas Department of State Health Services and open up the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to administer the doses using an appointment-based, drive-up system.

In Tarrant County, health officials reported 2,155 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths. Details surrounding those who died from COVID-19 have not been released.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Denton County adds 217 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 217 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 186 are active.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 49,816 COVID-19 cases, including 283 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

DCPH also reported 322 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 34,595.

Texas announces COVID-19 vaccine allocation for next week

The state of Texas will receive 332,750 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 212 providers across Texas. That includes 82 hub providers that will focus on larger community vaccination efforts and 130 additional providers as Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older, and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Below is a breakdown of how many first dose vaccine allocations will be in North Texas:

New: Here are the @TexasDSHS first dose vaccine allocations for Week 7



Dallas Co: 42,325 total (+15% v. Week 6)

Tarrant Co: 26,050 (-12%)

Collin Co: 10,600 (+52%)

Denton Co: 10,250 (+68%)

Harris: 43,375 (-9%)



State total: 332,750 (333,650 last week)

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) January 23, 2021