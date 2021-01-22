COVID-19 updates: Mayor Eric Johnson orders creation of vaccine registration hubs

The locations of the Dallas hubs will be determined by the City's Emergency Management Coordinator.

Mayor Eric Johnson approved a plan on Thursday to set up vaccination registration hubs in underserved areas of the city.

This comes after Dallas County commissioners decided against a vaccine plan to prioritize residents of certain ZIP codes after the state threatened to stop sending additional doses.

The locations of the hubs will be determined by the city's Emergency Management Coordinator, who has analyzed data from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, the Community Health Needs Assessment, and the City of Dallas Office of Equity.

The data measures internet accessibility, computer availability, and the vulnerability of populations in the city's ZIP codes.

"Although COVID-19 vaccine distribution is currently Dallas County's responsibility, it is important to me that we get as many people signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as possible because these inoculations will save lives," said Johnson.

"It is also critical for our city government to make decisions that are based on data and facts rather than on politics or anyone's gut feeling," he said.

After the hub locations are determined, Vaz will ask city councilmembers and the mayor to find volunteers for the sites.

The hubs must have enough space to conform to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding social distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE), and proper site cleanliness.

The mayor also ordered all volunteers must wear masks properly and that appropriate precautions, such as temperature checks and COVID-19 pre-screening, are taken at the hubs.

Fair Park mega-site closed Friday

Dallas County Health and Human Services said its Fair Park mega-site will be closed on Friday and Saturday because it has already administered the 9,000 doses received this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are more than 300,000 people who have signed up to receive the vaccine, either through the county’s online registration or by phone.

Thank you for the hard work of hundreds of people including these great volunteers! Over 18,500 (almost all of them senior citizens) have been vaccinated @fairpark in the last 2 weeks. We are out of vaccine for this week, so we are closed tomorrow and Saturday. 9k next week👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hjZh8un4lk — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 22, 2021

Texas child care centers have more than 200 daily cases for second straight day

There were 218 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas licensed child care centers, school-age programs, and before- or after-school programs Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This includes both employees and children.

This comes after a record was on Wednesday when the state reported 257 additional cases.

This is the 12th straight day when more than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

The facilities that reported multiple cases Wednesday include:

Springbok Academy in Denton (one child, five employees)

Our Savior Lutheran Church in McKinney (two children, two employees)

Walnut Creek Academy in Mansfield (two children, two employees)

The Goddard School in Lewisville (one child, two employees)

Hamilton Academy in Farmers Branch (three children)

First Friends Preschool in Prosper (two children)

Highland Park Presbyterian Day School in Dallas (two children)

Kids Gone Corporate in Saginaw (two children)

Primrose of Mid Cities in Hurst (two children)

La Petite Academy Inc in Fort Worth (two children, one employee)

Alice Carlson Extended Day Care-Clayton in Fort Worth (two children)

YMCA of Arlington Central Family Center in Arlington (two children)

Saint Michael Episcopal School in Dallas (two employees)

Childrens Lighthouse in Rockwall (two employees)