Dallas County and the City of Dallas announced Monday drastic measures that included closing bars, lounges, taverns, gyms and theaters to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Also on Monday, Dallas and Richardson independent school districts announced the closure of schools indefinitely.

The moves come after county health officials confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus, including its second case of community spread.

Dallas County and the City of Dallas issued disaster declarations last week, paving the way for the measures, which include limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people and requiring restaurants to serve takeout only.

The restrictions go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins warned Dallas residents that there will likely be a surge in identified cases as the county expands its testing capabilities this week. The county has tested fewer than 100 people.

Two new testing sites in Dallas and Grand Prairie will expand testing capabilities to 5,000 people a week, Jenkins said Monday.

Jenkins said details about those testing sites will be announced later this week. He also said that two patients have already recovered from the disease.

"We think it's important for you to know there are good things happening too," Jenkins said.

New restrictions

Jenkins called on Gov. Greg Abbott to implement similar restrictions statewide. He also said that neighboring counties should limit gatherings and encourage bars and restaurants to close.

He said the aggressive actions in Dallas won't matter if people can just go into crowded spaces in other parts of North Texas.

"If people go to the bars in the surrounding counties and all these people get on our roads to take a longer drive home, we haven’t done much to keep our community safe," Jenkins said.

The Dallas City Council will discuss the restrictive ordinances in a specially-called meeting Wednesday. Council members will decide whether to extend the restrictions past seven days.

"We’re taking these actions now because our core responsibility as a government is to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our residents," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

He said he lost sleep over the decision because he worried for the local economy.

But, he said, the closures are necessary to ensure the spread of the disease is slowed.

"The message we have heard has been consistent: Act early. Act aggressively. Act in the interest of public health first. Flatten the curve of this spread, and lives will be spared," Johnson said.

