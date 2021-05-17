Arlington ISD hosts vaccine clinic; Dallas ISD buses high schoolers to vaccine sites Monday

Arlington ISD vaccinated students at a clinic Monday, the same day Dallas ISD bussed high schoolers to vaccine sites for their first COVID shot.

DALLAS — As more students become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine with lowered age requirements, some North Texas school districts are finding ways to make immunizations available to their students.

Last week, U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids 12 years and older.

This week, Dallas and Arlington ISDs worked to provide their eligible students access to the vaccine.

Around 40 Dallas ISD high school students, ages 16 and older, were bussed to Ellis Davis Field House or Fair Park vaccination sites to receive their first COVID shot Monday, the district said.

Dallas ISD high school principals were given the opportunity to opt their school in or out for vaccine participation. If the principals opted in, permission slips were sent home with eligible students.

A district spokesperson told WFAA about half of the 40 high schoolers got their first shot attend Woodrow Wilson High School.

Dallas ISD leaders have said there are plans in the works to eventually include students as young as 12.

Meanwhile, Arlington ISD and Arlington Fire teamed up to organize a vaccination clinic at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center Monday.

The clinic was open to students ages 12 and up.

An Arlington ISD spokesperson told WFAA they administered 300 Pfizer shots to parents, students, and staff within the first hour they were open.

At 2:45 p.m., 1,252 people had received a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Arlington ISD. The district said they expect approximately 1,500 total people will be vaccinated at today's clinic.

“This is an opportunity, with our Arlington Fire Department, to provide those vaccines so that we can return to normalcy,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. “That’s our aim. That’s our desire. To return to normal education as early as this fall. And this is a big step in that.”

Mom Christina Stringer brought her 15-year-old twin daughters, Rachel and Sarah, to get them vaccinated.

“We are tired of always worrying about them getting sick and our loved ones getting sick. And we want to do some camps this summer so wanted to get a head start on it,” Stringer said. “They’re freshman. I want them to have a normal high school experience.”