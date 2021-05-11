Dallas ISD planning COVID-19 vaccine options for students

Dallas Independent School District has made a plan for students 16 years or older, and are still ironing out details for the 12 to 15 age group.

DALLAS — The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization on Monday for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, allowing people between 12 and 15 years old to receive it. This Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control panel will likely give the final stamp of approval.

In the meantime, Dallas Independent School District is weighing its options for the students. The district has not finalized plans for the 12 to 15 age group, but is currently executing its plan for students 16 and up.

High school principals were given the opportunity to opt in or opt out their schools for vaccine participation. If the principals opt in, permission slips will be sent home with students who are eligible for the vaccine.

Parents can then decide if they want their child to get Pfizer's COVID-19 shots or not. For the students who get the permission slips signed, transportation will be provided to Ellis Davis Field House or Fair Park.

Jennifer Finley, Director of Health Services with Dallas ISD, said there is a tight timeline because the school year is almost over.

The first doses will begin on May 17.

"Since our school year doesn't end until June 18th, we have enough time to get that second dose scheduled before students are released," Finley explained.

She said future vaccine plans for the summer and fall are being discussed.