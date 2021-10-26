Children's Health expansion will nearly double the size of its Plano campus

Children's Health this week broke ground on a new addition to its Children's Medical Center Plano campus.

PLANO, Texas — More options for children's healthcare will be available in Collin County in the coming years.

Children's Health this week broke ground on a new addition to its Children's Medical Center Plano campus that will expand the number of available beds from 72 to 212.

The expansion, which includes a seven-floor, 300,000 square-foot medical tower, is expected to be finished by early 2024.

The expanded specialty programs will include cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and neurology, according to a news release from Children's Health.

The hospital's Plano location, at 7601 Preston Road near the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North tollways, opened in 2008. The population surrounding the hospital has only grown each year, and Children's Health has seen its average number of patient families grow year over year.

"This expansion will offer the families of Plano, and its surrounding communities, the opportunity to receive world-class, critical and tertiary care closer to home," the hospital's release said.

Children's Medical Center in Dallas is Children's Health's main campus, where 490 beds are available, including critical units such as neonatal intensive care (NICU) and pediatric intensive care (PICU).