Enough | Black MENtal Health: Shedding light on asking for help, finding community and resources

This project explores the pain and the conversation surrounding: How Black men are mentally surviving a world that expects them to be strong 100% of the time.

Through the stories of a therapist, a minister, entrepreneurs and a professional dancer, we hope to shed light on the silent battles, the struggle to find resources and what it means to hold space and build a community for Black men.

During Black History Month, this project explores just that; the pain that is often hidden and the conversation that is frequently left behind: How Black men are mentally surviving a world that expects them to be strong 100% of the time.

You read the comments on social media sites, and they all sing the same tune: “He spread so much joy, he loved his family, he was just posting... 'how could this have been missed?'”

The date is Dec. 14, 2022, and the death of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss has just been confirmed. Boss gained a national following on hit shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."

“I think if we cannot just create space but hold space for men when they do share and allow them to share in their roles and peers without judgment, that's the key,” said Barnett.

But he does not want the community to give up. His own journey to healing started by seeking professional help, writing down his feelings, and now he is passing on what he has learned.

Within the mental health field, Barnett said, “the demand outweighs the solution because there are not enough Black male therapists connecting with young men.”

According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, the suicide death rate for Black men is four times that of Black women. And even more staggering, the rate at which Black youth are attempting to take their own lives. In 2019, reported suicide attempts by high schoolers (12%) peaked over the national average (9%).

Due to the overlap in his personal life and career, Barnett revealed a big lesson he has learned, “one of the misconceptions that people have about people who struggle with suicide... is they think that they're wanting to end their life, but they're just wanting to end the pain.”

“And when you're a Black athlete you don't have space for vulnerability because vulnerability is also a sign of weakness to your opponent,” he shared.

Barnett admitted there was a lot of re-wiring of his own thinking he had to work through.

“For most people, it's acknowledging that they need help,” Barnett said. “And that's hard, and particularly for men and men of color, because there's this notion that you have to be strong.”

He recalled one of the moments he was at his lowest point: “Ten years ago, I attempted suicide the second time and my godmother found me underneath the bed.”

The first thing you notice about Barnett is his confidence. As a former pro athlete, it is a characteristic you would expect him to have, but is a trait he said took years to develop and fully believe.

Family therapist and mental health expert Jay Barnett entered the set with a larger-than-life personality. He was fresh off a work trip for his brand Just Heal Bro -- an initiative targeting Black men that takes him across the country, discussing strength in vulnerability and other coping mechanisms for mental wellness.

Black Masculinity : Cordell Weathersbee II

When you meet Cordell Weathersbee II, you notice how intentional he is, soaking in every word you give him. And soon after finding out he is a choreographer and lover of all artistic things, you realize why attention to detail is so important.

It is the details about himself, though, that took a while to understand.

“I had lots of 'I don't want to be here's,' lots of 'this just feels gross.' I didn't want to be in my own skin,” said Weathersbee.

To understand those sentiments, he reminisced about his childhood, which involved being part of a military family, constantly moving around and never feeling at home in one place. He recalled life growing up in a very structured household.

“Make sure you look a certain way, talk this way. Don't slouch that way,” he recalled being told.

He explained the expectation versus the reality of what his parents wanted from him and who he felt he was deep inside.

“I'm gay. So, it was, ‘I don't want you to be gay.’ Basically. ‘This is not what we look at as right or correct.’”

Weathersbee said he looks back now and acknowledges that this was his parents’ way of protecting him from a society that already had its mind made up of what was “considered acceptable for a Black man.”

Not only did he feel the pressure at home, but he also dealt with others who misunderstood him as a child.

“I'm listening to these people tell me what I am," he said, "and then I'm making that my reality.”

It wasn’t until college that he finally felt his voice was heard.

“I had a therapist that was very helpful, and I was able to talk," he said.

Getting into adulthood, Weathersbee was able to find his stride. He was booking gigs, challenging himself in the dance world, and he decided to pack up and move to Dallas to further expand his career.

“My goal was: I just want to perform. I want to do more,” he said.

But the move came with unexpected hardships.

“I lost my car, I lost everything. And that was like a moment for me to be like, okay, what do I do?”

In his time of need, Weathersbee turned to community and reading, which helped re-affirm who he knew himself to be before being faced with so many challenges.

Now, he is a mental health advocate but admits the journey to healing is never truly finished.