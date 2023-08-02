Enough | Black MENtal Health: Shedding light on asking for help, finding community and resources
This project explores the pain and the conversation surrounding: How Black men are mentally surviving a world that expects them to be strong 100% of the time.
Editor’s note: Some of these stories include details of self-inflicted harm.
The Why: Be strong 100% of the time
The date is Dec. 14, 2022, and the death of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss has just been confirmed. Boss gained a national following on hit shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
You read the comments on social media sites, and they all sing the same tune: “He spread so much joy, he loved his family, he was just posting... 'how could this have been missed?'”
During Black History Month, this project explores just that; the pain that is often hidden and the conversation that is frequently left behind: How Black men are mentally surviving a world that expects them to be strong 100% of the time.
Through the stories of a therapist, a minister, entrepreneurs and a professional dancer, we hope to shed light on the silent battles, the struggle to find resources and what it means to hold space and build a community for Black men.
Black Men Healing: Jay Barnett
Family therapist and mental health expert Jay Barnett entered the set with a larger-than-life personality. He was fresh off a work trip for his brand Just Heal Bro -- an initiative targeting Black men that takes him across the country, discussing strength in vulnerability and other coping mechanisms for mental wellness.
The first thing you notice about Barnett is his confidence. As a former pro athlete, it is a characteristic you would expect him to have, but is a trait he said took years to develop and fully believe.
He recalled one of the moments he was at his lowest point: “Ten years ago, I attempted suicide the second time and my godmother found me underneath the bed.”
“For most people, it's acknowledging that they need help,” Barnett said. “And that's hard, and particularly for men and men of color, because there's this notion that you have to be strong.”
Barnett admitted there was a lot of re-wiring of his own thinking he had to work through.
“And when you're a Black athlete you don't have space for vulnerability because vulnerability is also a sign of weakness to your opponent,” he shared.
Due to the overlap in his personal life and career, Barnett revealed a big lesson he has learned, “one of the misconceptions that people have about people who struggle with suicide... is they think that they're wanting to end their life, but they're just wanting to end the pain.”
According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, the suicide death rate for Black men is four times that of Black women. And even more staggering, the rate at which Black youth are attempting to take their own lives. In 2019, reported suicide attempts by high schoolers (12%) peaked over the national average (9%).
Within the mental health field, Barnett said, “the demand outweighs the solution because there are not enough Black male therapists connecting with young men.”
But he does not want the community to give up. His own journey to healing started by seeking professional help, writing down his feelings, and now he is passing on what he has learned.
“I think if we cannot just create space but hold space for men when they do share and allow them to share in their roles and peers without judgment, that's the key,” said Barnett.
Black Masculinity: Cordell Weathersbee II
When you meet Cordell Weathersbee II, you notice how intentional he is, soaking in every word you give him. And soon after finding out he is a choreographer and lover of all artistic things, you realize why attention to detail is so important.
It is the details about himself, though, that took a while to understand.
“I had lots of 'I don't want to be here's,' lots of 'this just feels gross.' I didn't want to be in my own skin,” said Weathersbee.
To understand those sentiments, he reminisced about his childhood, which involved being part of a military family, constantly moving around and never feeling at home in one place. He recalled life growing up in a very structured household.
“Make sure you look a certain way, talk this way. Don't slouch that way,” he recalled being told.
He explained the expectation versus the reality of what his parents wanted from him and who he felt he was deep inside.
“I'm gay. So, it was, ‘I don't want you to be gay.’ Basically. ‘This is not what we look at as right or correct.’”
Weathersbee said he looks back now and acknowledges that this was his parents’ way of protecting him from a society that already had its mind made up of what was “considered acceptable for a Black man.”
Not only did he feel the pressure at home, but he also dealt with others who misunderstood him as a child.
“I'm listening to these people tell me what I am," he said, "and then I'm making that my reality.”
It wasn’t until college that he finally felt his voice was heard.
“I had a therapist that was very helpful, and I was able to talk," he said.
Getting into adulthood, Weathersbee was able to find his stride. He was booking gigs, challenging himself in the dance world, and he decided to pack up and move to Dallas to further expand his career.
“My goal was: I just want to perform. I want to do more,” he said.
But the move came with unexpected hardships.
“I lost my car, I lost everything. And that was like a moment for me to be like, okay, what do I do?”
In his time of need, Weathersbee turned to community and reading, which helped re-affirm who he knew himself to be before being faced with so many challenges.
Now, he is a mental health advocate but admits the journey to healing is never truly finished.
“There's always different areas that we're always consistently working on. Nobody's ever done. That's why we have life,” said Weathersbee.
Learning to Pivot: William Toliver
Hopefully, the name “William Toliver” rings a bell. WFAA spoke with him during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The former science teacher blew up on social media by displaying his artwork through TikTok. So, if anyone can relate to a pandemic pivot, it is the teacher turned fulltime entrepreneur.
Fast-forward three years, and Toliver said he has felt all the joys, and especially, the pain of fully focusing on art.
“I went from not having to worry about like my necessities in life to deciding whether I should put money into groceries,” he said.
Toliver said everything he worked to build over the past few years slowly started to fade away, but no one could tell because all they saw was the attention -- they assumed -- he was getting from his work.
“Life was building up on top of me and it felt like slowly drowning, essentially, you're there by yourself,” he said.
For the 33-year-old, it would take another pivot: asking for help. This is a task Toliver said took more courage than he could have ever imagined because of the stigma.
“When you're a young man growing up, you're told you have these responsibilities; you should be able to take care of yourself,” he said.
The self-described rollercoaster he has been on inspired his latest body of work, “After Dark.” The whole collection is Toliver’s take on redefining mental health boundaries.
“I went into it like, this is me and I hope that you like it. And if you don't, that's okay, because I did this for me.”
The black-and-white artwork is pulled together with pops of red. It is Toliver’s way of creating space for people who may feel they are still figuring out a path.
His goal right now: “Finding consistency and finding people that will continually push this idea, this movement of vulnerability and mental health in our community.”
Help is available: Mental health resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there’s help available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860; or the Trevor Project at 866-488-7386. You can also text “START” to Crisis Text Line at 741-741. If you prefer to not use the phone, consider visiting www.crisischat.org.
Dallas County Commissioner for District 3, John Wiley Price, said Dallas Independent School District is leading the nation in response to mental health resources for teens. Dallas ISD has dispatched more than 270 counselors and clinicians so they have direct access to care -- which is generally free of charge, says Wiley Price: Dallas ISD Students, Dallas ISD Parents & Students and Dallas ISD Mental Health Services.
