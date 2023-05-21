Production assistants wanted for 'Bass Reeves' filming in North Texas

The new series will be a six-part series starring David Oyelowo as frontier lawman Bass Reeves, according to Deadline.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — The creator behind the popular TV drama "Yellowstone" and its "1883" prequel is getting ready to film his next spinoff series in North Texas, and he's looking for locals to join his team.

Last September, it was announced that Taylor Sheridan would film his miniseries about frontier lawman Bass Reeves in Fort Worth, which stars actor David Oyelowo.

Reeves is known as a former slave who became one of the first Black U.S. deputy marshals west of the Mississippi River, working a region of what is now considered Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The filming crew is looking to hire production assistants who are available to work from now until the end of June. Anyone interested in applying can fill out this Google Form.

"Our goal is to work with local filmmakers, within our community, to begin to foster the passion and dedication necessary to survive and thrive in the world of television and film making," the form reads.

In addition to availability, the form also asks if you'd like to work on set or in the office, as well as what you would want to learn from either position.

According to the Texas Film Commission, the production assistant (PA) role in an entry-level job that helps with several tasks.

Set PAs work under the assistant directors for the entire production day. That could including running errands, managing crowds or extras, moving the equipment, and making sure no one walks in the shots.

An office PA has more traditional tasks like data entry and managing paperwork.

Oyelowo says the crew will be filming in Fort Worth and neighboring cities like Weatherford and Waxahachie.