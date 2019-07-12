Carrollton police issued a safety alert after an elementary student reported a couple tried to lure her into an SUV.

On Monday afternoon the young girl was walking home from Polser Elementary School when she was approached by two adults, police said. The girl described the couple as a black man and a white woman. She said their vehicle was a black SUV, which was parked in the 1400 block of Polser road.

The woman asked the student to come to the SUV, police said. The little girl declined and immediately reported the interaction to a parent.

Carrollton PD is investigating, asking anyone who lives in the area to check security cameras between 3:25 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. for any video that may be helpful to the investigation.

"Parents, please remind your children to always walk in groups, be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and to always report any suspicious activity such as this," police said in a Facebook post.