U.S. Department of Education opens civil rights investigation into Southlake Carroll ISD

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has opened three investigations into Southlake's Carroll Independent School District following allegations of racial discrimination.

NBC News, which has reported extensively on the issues in Southlake through its "Southlake" podcast, first reported the investigations Wednesday.

The Office of Civils Rights confirmed that it has opened three separate investigations into the district "related to discrimination based on race, color, national origin, or sex."

It was unclear which allegations the federal officials are investigating. Carroll ISD released the following statement to WFAA Wednesday:

"Our district is fully cooperating with this process and diligently pulling all documents requested. These OCRs are student situations; therefore, due to the Federal Act to Education Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to provide or share any more specifics at this time. Our focus will always be what is best for our students as we prepare them for their next steps in their educational journey."

Southlake has drawn a national spotlight in recent months, in particular over the debate of critical race theory, despite professors and school districts across the state saying it's not taught in K-12 schools.

In October, a report from NBC News said a district leader asked teachers to offer students books with an "opposing perspective" of the Holocaust.

The Holocaust comment happened during a meeting in October between teachers and Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum, while they discussed which books teachers should have in their libraries, NBC News reported.

In the audio recording, obtained by NBC News, Peddy reportedly said, "Make sure that if, if, if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has the other perspective."

Peddy's comments were in response to the state's new so-called "critical race theory" bill, which passed this year and restricts how current events and America's history of racism can be taught.

According to the bill, teachers can't be compelled to discuss current events, and must explore various viewpoints without giving deference to either side.