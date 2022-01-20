Elementary school in West Dallas to receive millions for major renovations

Dallas ISD's C.F. Carr Elementary will receive $16M in renovations and resources, as part of funding approved in 2020 bond initiative.

DALLAS — Some major plans are on the horizon for an elementary school in West Dallas.

C.F. Carr Elementary is a neighborhood school scheduled for a massive renovation.

“I’m proud to announce that we will be able to give resources to C.F. Carr Elementary in the amount of $16 million,” said Pastor Maxie Johnson, District 5 trustee for the Dallas Independent School District.

During a press conference at the school on Thursday, Maxie Johnson announced Dallas ISD is investing millions into a full renovation of the school.

Some city leaders believe the resources could make a big impact.

“I went to this school. I grew up in the shadow of this school,” Mayor Eric Johnson explained during the press conference.

Mayor Johnson spoke about his connection to the school and what the investment into resources would mean for the community.

“This is a community, if we’re honest, historically, hasn’t always received the best of the best from DISD or from the City of Dallas.”

Carr Elementary sits in a community that some describe as having been neglected or treated as an afterthought.

Maxie Johnson said he and other Dallas ISD school board members have been fighting for and promoting equity across campuses like this.

“I told the district, if you give us resources we can achieve. There’s not a achievement gap. There’s an opportunity gap,” Maxie Johnson explained.