This North Texas school district now has a 'highly recommended' - but not required - attire schedule

DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto Independent School District issued its dress code policy for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, which includes a recommended standardized attire schedule.

The district said the recommended student dress days are not required dress for students, but participation is "highly recommended" and "offered to provide a framework for student community, pride, and belongingness."

Here is a look at the recommended standardized attire schedule:

Monday – Gold Day (Gold polo style shirt with khakis or jeans)

Tuesday – Green Day (Green polo-style shirt with khakis or jeans)

Wednesday – Professional Dress Day (Non-branded or District branded blazers, ties, cardigans and sweater vest)

Thursday – College and Career Day (ex. College or University spirit shirt with khakis or jeans)

Friday – DeSoto Spirit Day (District or campus spirit shirt with jeans or khakis)

The district also provided a list of items that are allowed and not allowed, per the policy.

Tops/shirts

Allowed : All students can wear any color top/shirt; OR a college, military, or spirit shirt. The shirt must fit the individual properly. Shirts can be long or short-sleeved. Shirts are not limited to solid colors. Shirts must cover the midsection.

: Not allowed : Sleeveless, tanks/camis, tube or halter tops Crop tops or low-cut shirts Lewd or inappropriate text/graphics Tops or shirts with holes in them

:

Bottoms

Allowed : All Students can wear bottoms that fit the individual properly. Material (athletic attire is also included) and colors do not matter. However, clothing cannot be too big/sagging, or too tight. Shorts or skirts must be no shorter than 2 inches from the top of the knee.

: Not allowed : Leggings Pajama Pants Tights (under a skirt only ) Sagging: Pants that are unnaturally fitting at the waist and crotch area. Pants with holes

:

Skirts/dresses

Allowed : Dresses must have sleeves. Dresses (and skirts) must fit appropriately and must not be too tight or no shorter than two inches from the top of the knee.

: Not allowed : Mini dresses/skirts Halter dresses or spaghetti straps

:

Belts

Allowed : Belts are permissible and must be worn at the natural waistline.

: Not allowed : No buckles larger than 1 1/2 inch in length and width. No lewd or inappropriate text or graphics.

:

Shoes

Allowed : Shoes must be worn at all times.

: Not allowed : House shoes Stiletto heels Flip-flops Athletic slides Open-toe/Open-heel Shoes with wheels Steel-toe boots/shoes Crocs in non-sport mode (no strap on the back of the heel)

:

Outerwear: Sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets coats

Allowed : All students can wear any color of outerwear. Outwear must be appropriately sized.

: Not allowed : Lewd or inappropriate text/graphics No hoods are allowed on the head while inside the building

:

Hats, baseball caps, headwraps

Allowed : These may not include any lewd or inappropriate text or graphics. Religious head wraps are permitted. Caps and head wraps worn for medical reasons are permitted.

: Not allowed : Hats Baseball Caps Sock hats (only permitted outdoors) Bonnets Durags Decorative/casual head wraps Bandanas

:

Other: Face shields, masks, gators, accessories

Allowed : Mouth coverings are not required but are highly encouraged to help lower and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Any accessory that is deemed lewd/offensive, unsafe, or extreme in nature is not appropriate in the school environment.

: Not allowed : Lewd or inappropriate text/graphics No ski masks No sunglasses are allowed in the building Extreme jewelry Visible body piercing except ears

:

The district said in its announcement if the principal determines that a student’s grooming or clothing violates the school’s dress code, the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school and return to the classroom. If the problem cannot be corrected at school, the principal will work with the student and parent to obtain an acceptable change of clothing for the student in a way that minimizes loss of instructional time.

Repeated or severe offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, district officials said. Information on how and where parents and staff can purchase any of the district-branded blazers, sweaters, or vests will be provided in the near future, according to DeSoto ISD.