Denton ISD family loses school bus eligibility after new construction near their home

A new road shortened the route to school for a Denton ISD family, making them ineligible to take a school bus. A father is concerned for his daughter's safety.

DENTON, Texas — It's the first day of school at Denton Independent School District.

Ella and her dad, Bernardo Miranda, left at 7:50 in the morning to get her to Crownover Middle School.

"I'm going into eighth grade today. I'm a little anxious, but I'm also excited," said Ella.

In the past, Ella has taken the school bus to campus because her dad often works early in the mornings. But her family found out recently they were no longer eligible for a bus route.

Denton ISD told WFAA that a new road was opened in the Lake Sharon development area. This new road means the Miranda's home is less than 1.7 miles from Crownover Middle School. And according to district policy, “Students must live more than two miles from the school they are zoned to attend to be eligible for transportation.”

Bernardo said he received notice from the district about changes in May; however, it did not mention his daughter's school. He continued through summer thinking she would still be able to take the bus to school.

He said he found out about the change after seeing a neighbor post it on social media on Aug. 8 -- two days before the first day of school. He called the district to confirm and appeal.

Denton ISD, in a statement, wrote, "The Transportation Policy regarding the determination of eligible bus riders has not changed for more than a decade. As one of the fastest-growing school districts in North Texas, we are adding multiple roads and subdivisions each year to our community. Like all districts in the area, we reevaluate our bus routes and attendance boundaries each year which impacts service to students and families. Eligibility for the same residence can change based on the new construction of roadways and the addition of new campuses."

The Mirandas are only one of the families impacted. Ella and the students in her neighborhood will not be eligible to take the bus this year.

"Of course, grow. Because Denton is a very fast-growing city," Bernardo said. "But don't take things away from some to give to others."