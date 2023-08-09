15-year-old boy on bicycle hit and killed by vehicle outside Frisco ISD middle school

The school's Facebook page stated that traffic flow to the campus was affected and tardies would be waived.

FRISCO, Texas — A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit and killed by a vehicle outside of a Frisco Independent School District middle school early Wednesday morning, the first day of classes for students in the district, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Independence Parkway and George Washington Drive, outside of Roach Middle School, which is located near the McKinney-Frisco line.

McKinney police, who was investigating the crash, said the victim was on a bicycle and trying to cross Independence at the intersection and was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped and rendered aid, but the victim died, police said.

The victim's name has not been released. WFAA reached out to the Frisco school district for a statement and more information, but the district has not yet commented.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy," police said in a statement.

Roach Middle School is located in the 12400 block of Independence Parkway, on the line between Frisco and McKinney.

Roach Middle School's Facebook page posted that an accident Wednesday morning affected traffic flow to the campus.

"Please be patient as you continue to make your first day of school drop-offs," the school posted to Facebook.

The school also said tardies would be waived Wednesday.