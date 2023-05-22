x
Schools

Arlington ISD announce program for free summer meals

Certain schools will provide breakfast and lunches for local children up to 18 years old and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.
Thanks to the extension of USDA’S summer food service program waiver, school districts across the US will be giving free breakfast and lunch

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington ISD has announced that it is joining a program connecting local kids to free meals for the summer.

The district announced on Monday, May 22, they will provide free breakfasts and lunches under the the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be available to children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

Starting on June 5, certain schools will provide meals on weekdays. Elementary and junior high schools under the program will give out food through June 30. High schools will have meals available through July 28.

There are three ways to find a meal site near you, even if you're outside of Arlington:

  1. Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
  2. Text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304
  3. Use the site locator map on SummerFood.org

If you use the online map, make sure to put in an "Enter date" for when the meal program is active. For example, when looking for an Arlington ISD location, put in a date between June 5 and July 28.

