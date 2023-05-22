14-year-old wanted in triple shooting in Rowlett, police say

Kenn'taevien Chavez Butler is accused in the shooting, which happened Jan. 13 at Twin Star Park in Rowlett.

ROWLETT, Texas — A 14-year-old boy is wanted in the shooting of three people, including another teen, at a park in Rowlett earlier this year, police announced Monday morning.

Police released Butler's name and picture in the release, saying he is considered a threat. WFAA is sharing his name, as he is wanted, but not sharing his photo, since he is a juvenile.

Two adults and a 14-year-old girl from the same family were shot during the incident. They were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for their wounds.

In a news release on Jan. 27, the Rowlett Police Department said all three victims have been released from the hospital.

Police released Butler's name and information in the release Monday after investigating the shooting over the last several months.

Investigators "determined that this was not a random act of violence," the release said.

The victims and the shooter were meeting at the park after the children were involved in a fight at school three days earlier, according to the release. More information about how the shooting unfolded was not release.

Police said Butler is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators are searching for Butler, who could have fled to Kansas City, but police did not have more information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Butler's whereabouts is asked to contact detective Eric Shing at 972-412-6212.