Richardson ISD adds virtual learning option

A parent or guardian needs to commit to "actively keeping their student on task as a home learning coach," the district said.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Note: The video above is on Plano ISD's virtual learning announcement.

Richardson ISD announced that the district will offer a temporary virtual learning option for students from Kindergarten to 6th grade.

This is a temporary measure until a vaccine for students under 12 becomes widely available.

Parents can select this option from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. Students in this virtual learning option will start on Aug. 23. The district returns to in-person learning on Aug. 17.

The virtual instruction will be synchronous and asynchronous with a key part being that a parent needs to commit to "actively keeping their student on task as a home learning coach," the district said.

On Monday, Plano ISD also added a temporary virtual option that is parent-led.

Richardson ISD says that it will strongly encourage all students and staff to wear face masks while indoors. Masks are optional.

"It is important to note no classroom placements or schedules will be based on vaccination status or mask preference," the district said.

The district will continue to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting government entities, including school districts, from mandating masks.

The district's health services will monitor positive cases within Richardson ISD schools, programs, and facilities and "will collaborate with Dallas County Health Department in all decisions that could potentially require closing of classrooms and schools."

More protocols:

Any RISD student or staff member who tests positive for COVID cannot come to work or school for 10 days, per the state's Department of Health Services.

• RISD will continue to contact trace and notify close contacts of positive COVID cases.

• The Texas Education Agency determined that students or staff who are identified as a close contact will not be sent home or quarantined from school or work.

• Parents may choose whether a student identified as a close contact and who is not symptomatic will be excluded from school to quarantine.

• RISD will provide a weekly update of positive COVID cases by campus or building.

• RISD encourages all adults to wear a mask in any elementary school or when in contact with children under 12 years old.