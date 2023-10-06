Plano ISD revising book review policy after concerns raised over sexually explicit library books

The district superintendent said she and her staff don't condone having any sexually explicit content in their libraries or schools.

PLANO, Texas — Plano ISD Superintendent Therese Williams sent out a statement Friday saying the district would be revising its book review policy after recent concerns were brought up regarding sexually explicit library books.

Williams said in the statement that she, and the Plano ISD Board of Trustees, leadership team and staff don't condone having any sexually explicit content in their libraries or schools.

"We will address the concerns brought forward regarding sexually explicit materials in our libraries, and we will continue to operate within, comply with, and uphold all federal and state laws, and state library standards in accordance with local policies to provide high-quality school libraries," Williams said in the statement. "Books are an essential part of school and individual learning, and we want all of our parents to feel comfortable with their students utilizing our libraries."

Plano ISD adopted their new policy regarding library materials in August 2022, which they say ensures the district's libraries enhance educational experiences and foster a love of reading.

"Just recently, this new policy has been tested for the first time, and it has become clear that we have more work to do as several books were appealed," Williams said in the statement. "In response, my leadership team and I will be reviewing our internal procedures to ensure calibration and consistency so appropriate decisions are made for the betterment of our students."

To strengthen that process, Williams said the district will do the following:

Conduct a comprehensive review of current procedures to find gaps in effectiveness or implementation

Revise procedures and guidelines for clarity and adherence to legal requirements

Propose policy revision as determined necessary

Pause library book purchases and centralize future procurement process

Provide comprehensive training for staff once the process has been completed

Any proposed revisions will need to be approved by the district's board of trustees. Upon approval, any revised guidelines and policies would be applied to previously reconsidered titles as well as future library maintenance projects.