The voucher program could create ESAs worth $8,000 per student to transfer to a private school.

NORMANGEE, Texas — School voucher reform failed to pass in the legislative session this year. It was one of the key items that Governor Greg Abbott was aiming to accomplish for students across the State of Texas. Later this year, the Governor called for a special session to take place to revisit the issue.

Mark Ruffin, the Superintendent for Normangee ISD, said that the voucher program would provide students with funds to transfer to private schools. However, that money could impact funding for school districts in the future.

“I think it’s important that we call things as they are. [Vouchers] divert public taxpayer dollars and divert them to private schools," said Ruffin.

As of now, Ruffin said that the state allocates just over $6,000 per student in the public education system. If the voucher system were put in place, Ruffin said the education savings accounts would have $8,000 to offset the cost of private tuition.

“The direct impact…is felt through the un-leveling of a playing field," said Ruffin.

The Superintendent did say that he doesn't believe Normangee ISD would face a mass unenrollment from the district given the size of the town and lack of private schools in the area.

During the 88th Legislative Session, lawmakers also failed to pass a reform for teacher pay increases across the State of Texas. It's something that smaller school districts face in greater struggle as opposed to more urban school districts.

Right now, districts like Normangee have waited for more clarification on both the financial benefits and impacts that could come their way if the special session were to take place.

“All of these things create uncertainty that we don’t know the answer to," said Ruffin.

In the meantime, the Normangee ISD School Board approved a 10% increase in salaries for their educators to help retain their staff. It's one of the ways Ruffin said he wants to ensure their children and educators are always seen as the priority.