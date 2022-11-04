Parent puts together her own book fair to replace district-canceled event

Kristine Leathers got help from volunteers putting together the first-ever parent book fair in the GCISD area.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Amber Fields took her time browsing book titles Friday afternoon at the first-ever parent-organized book fair in Grapevine.

Her little one at home has not started reading yet but she wants her child to have the opportunity to explore the world through reading.

"I was an educator for a long time, and going to the book fair was just always so fun," Fields said.

It's been a while since this former educator browsed at a book fair. Fields is one of the many customers attending this event put together by a parent with the help of volunteers.

Fields said she considers reading a family affair.

"I'm picking up some stuff for my niece," said Fields, "And I've got a little one at home who's not in the district yet."

The Community Scholastic Book Fair is being held Friday and Saturday at the Grapevine Convention Center.

Parents and their children can browse books by age group and topics.

But this isn't the book fair that usually happens in Grapevine due to the ongoing controversial book selection which surfaced as a hot topic at school board meetings about what books would be pulled from the shelves.

"Nobody should take a book and not give me that choice to have that conversation with my own child," said book fair organizer Kristine Leathers.

This past August, Kristine Leathers said Grapevine-Colleyville ISD sent her and other parents an email postponing the district book fair because the vendor could not provide a list of book titles prior to the event. That's when Kristine got busy putting together her own book fair -- with the same vendor.

"Scholastic makes it super easy," said Leathers, "They just came in cards and we just pushed it out with books."

This parent-organized book fair is a two-day event and is open to the public.

"We're open today from noon to five and then tomorrow from 9:30 to 5," said Leathers.

She said her main goal is to give parents and students reading options, and that's something book fair-goers want too.

Leathers said she hasn't decided if her inaugural book fair will happen again. Either way, she said she hopes it encourages parents and students to feel free to choose what is best for reading, and so do many of her book fair customers.