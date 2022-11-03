MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

In June, Scott gave $2.7 billion to 286 organizations in her third round of "no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts."

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, has donated $16 million to the Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD).

Scott, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at roughly $26.7 billion, divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 and walked away with a 25% stake in Amazon, according to Forbes. Shortly thereafter, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime.

The district said Scott "makes no specific demands for the use of the one-time, unrestricted donation," but said it will ensure the money will be aimed at supporting student success.

“I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving,” GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis said. “While this isn’t something we applied for or sought out, we are truly grateful – and humbled - on behalf of our students and staff.”

The $16 million donation to the district follows Scott's pattern of philanthropy in recent years. In 2020, Scott made two similar surprise announcements in which she donated a combined $6 billion to COVID-19 relief, gender equity, historically Black colleges and universities and other schools.

“Our thanks also goes to our Board of Trustees,” Ellis said. “They continue to give our teachers the resources to be innovative to serve the unique needs of our students in a variety of ways. This donation will help us work toward our goal of growing quality teachers and providing the best education for all students in GPISD.”

GPSID officials said the $16 million donation is Scott's first to a Texas school district.