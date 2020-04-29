Parade and circumstance: L.D. Bell High School seniors pick up caps and gowns in socially distant car parade

Hundreds showed up to cheer on L.D. Bell High School seniors as they picked up their cap and gowns.

HURST, Texas — Many proms, graduations and senior banquets have been canceled in the wake of COVID-19. So schools are finding non-traditional ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.

In Hurst Monday night, "Pomp and Circumstance" blared from bullhorns as teachers cheered and honked horns for graduating seniors.

"This is so weird but I'm so excited for these students. They deserve it,” said teacher Jenny Walker.

L.D. Bell High school brought out the bells and whistles for the Class of 2020. These seniors left for spring break and never came back to school.

"I am so excited. I am sad I can't say hi to everyone, but pretty awesome,” said 2020 senior Jane Valdez.

Missing milestones is just as hard for parents.

“I think we are more sad than she is. It’s so hard not to have those big moments," Jane's mother Amber Valdez said.

More than 160 teachers and administrators showed up to cheer on the seniors and to have one last chance to see their students as they picked up their caps and gowns.

“The teachers were dying to see the kids and show them a little love and let them know we are still here for them and not letting them out there hanging out to dry,” principal Jim Banister said.

Brandon Tran put his cap and gown on right away.

"I would rather wear it now. I don't know if we'll get a graduation, so I'm wearing it now,” Tran said.

We asked the teachers: If they had just five more minutes with their students, what would they say?

"Life is going to throw you so many curveballs and so many challenges. Just try to have a really positive attitude,” Walker said.

"I would try to figure out a way to do something fun,” teacher Tom Strigetmatter said.

Their message to the class of 2020: You will beat COVID-19. Someday the pandemic will be in their review mirror.

But the road to a new journey and future is in front of them.

"They will be stronger for this experience and they will know two things. They know they can and will persevere and know they can't be stopped,” Banister said.