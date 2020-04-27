Arlington ISD to hold annual job fair online

Campuses will be closed for the rest of the school year but that isn't stopping the Arlington school district from hiring the best teachers for its students.

The Arlington Independent School District is looking for new teachers at all grade levels.

The annual job fair typically takes place at the Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center but will be held online on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

District officials say they will use the CareerEco Virtual Fairs platform as a way for prospective teachers to meet with the 78 campuses that are expected to attend.

"We know these are unique times so we're switching things up," said Scott Kahl, the assistant superintendent of human resources, in a written statement. "We've done smaller job fairs virtually before so we're prepared for this.”

Arlington ISD will 500 positions to fill at all levels including pre-kindergarten, bilingual and special education teachers.

"This will be big for us and for the job candidates. Our goal is always to find highly qualified teachers. That doesn't change regardless of the circumstances. This gives us the best chance to do that." Kahl said.

If you’re interested in attending the job fair, you can register at aisd.net/jobs.