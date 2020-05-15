North Texas colleges make changes to admission policies due to coronavirus

For high school students looking to get into North Texas colleges for the fall semester of 2020, the process will be much different than past years.

DALLAS — High school students across Texas are facing unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Universities are responding by adjusting their policies to make the admission process easier.

This spring, many high schoolers haven't been able to take the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or American College Testing (ACT). Some school districts have been unable to get students' official high school transcripts as well.

Here are some changes that North Texas universities are making for incoming students.

Dallas County Community College District

Incoming students can register for summer or fall 2020 classes without the TSI assessment as long as they have graduated from high school or have a GED. Students must take the TSI before the end of the first semester in which they are enrolled in freshman-level courses.

Southern Methodist University

SMU is developing a test-option policy for admission and merit scholarships to reassure students who are applying to college during a time when SAT and ACT tests are not available in their typical format.

The school plans to share details with students and parents soon.

Tarrant County College

Tarrant County College is waiving its TSI assessment requirement for students' first semester. Students admitted without the assessment will be limited to the courses they can take. Online testing options are available.

Texas Christian University

Texas Christian University is making standardized testing (SAT and ACT) optional for Fall 2021. The decision deadline for students applying for Fall 2020 has been extended from May 1 to June 1.

Texas Woman's University

Texas Woman's University has waived SAT, ACT and GRE requirements for acceptance. Students may also submit unofficial high school transcripts until high schools reopen.

The TSI assessment is still required.

University of Dallas

The University of Dallas has waived application fees for any new students for the upcoming fall semester. The school has also switched to an SAT and ACT optional application process for applicants in Fall 2020 through Fall 2021.

The University of Dallas has reduced the enrollment deposit for Fall 2020 and extended its enrollment deadline from May 1 to June 1.

University of North Texas

The University of North Texas is allowing students to apply without an SAT or ACT score. The university will review applications based on GPA, class rank and other academic criteria.

For Freshman admission in Fall 2021, the language requiring the submission of ACT/SAT score for students ranking in the top 10% of their high school has been removed. This is under the uniform admission policy.

For Fall 2021, standards for full admission have also been modified to include a cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 (unweighted) without the requirement of an SAT or ACT score.

University of North Texas at Dallas

The University of North Texas at Dallas is removing standardized test scores as a requirement and will now have a “test-optional” admissions policy. Scores on the SAT or ACT are not required, and students who do not submit scores will not be penalized.

Submitted scores may be used for making decisions for merit scholarships.

University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at Arlington is allowing students to apply for admission without SAT or ACT scored. The university will evaluate students based on high school GPA, class rank and other academic criteria.

Students applying to UTA can self-report their academic credentials through a self-reported form.