Texas schools closed for remainder of 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Abbott says

The closure was announced Friday as Gov. Greg Abbott outlined a plan for reopening Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Gov. Greg Abbott Friday announced that Texas schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Abbott had ordered schools closed until at least May 5.

The announcement came as Abbott laid out a plan for opening Texas back up.

The Texas Education Agency, which oversees public education in the state, tweeted support for Abbott's announcement, saying, "Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety" of students.

"TEA fully supports the governor's actions and continues to work closely with districts across the state to ensure students are getting what they need," the statement read.