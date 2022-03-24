This North Texas district is now offering universal free pre-K – and not just to district residents

The program will begin this fall, and it won't be limited to just Arlington residents.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of the larger school districts in North Texas will now offer free pre-Kindergarten to all four-year-old students.

The Arlington Independent School District announced the new universal pre-K offering Thursday.

The program will begin this fall, and it won't be limited to just Arlington residents; non-residents can also enroll their child in the free pre-K program, which will have a curriculum that emphasizes STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

While the program is free for all families, they'll still need to fill out federally-required qualifying paperwork to enroll. Registration will begin April 1 on the Arlington ISD website.

"The innovative new STEM curriculum will give students an introduction to lessons involving science, technology, engineering and math, which is a game changer," the district said in a release on its website. "Art, music and movement will also be integrated into every classroom throughout the year for students to receive a powerful whole-child education."