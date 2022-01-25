x
Over 250 Fort Worth elementary students receive shoes, socks thanks to nonprofit and community donations

The community donated over 1,000 socks. As a result, each pre-K through 3rd grade student received three pairs of socks each, the district said.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Over 250 students at Kirkpatrick Elementary in Fort Worth received donated shoes and socks Tuesday morning.

National nonprofit Operation Warm provided the shoes, thanks to a donation by the Sid W. Richardson Foundation.

The community donated over 1,000 socks. As a result, each pre-K through 3rd grade student received three pairs of socks each, the district said.

“That’s something that we’ve noticed firsthand,” Kirkpatrick Elementary Principal Nancy Atkinson told WFAA on Jan. 8. “We were like, ‘Why aren’t our kiddos wearing sock?”

“We have a large population of students who are economically disadvantaged, so any way that we can help our students, we want to help them any way that we can,” said Atkinson.

