Lewisville ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville Independent School District has named its lone finalist to take over as superintendent.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees said longtime education leader and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp will be taking over for current Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers when he retires at the end of January.

“The Board of Trustees is confident we have found the best candidate to continue LISD’s achievements and lead this exceptional district to new heights,” Board President Tracy Scott Miller said in a news release Tuesday night. “I’d like to thank the LISD staff, community and students for providing their input during our search for our next leader. It has been truly uplifting to see how engaged our stakeholders are in the future of our district.”

Rapp said she’s excited and humbled to lead the district she has served her entire 26-year career in education.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Board of Trustees for this incredible honor to be named the lone finalist,” Rapp said. “I look forward to serving the students, staff, families, and communities of LISD.”

Some of Rapp's accomplishment's in the district include the establishment of Lewisville ISD’s Programs of Choice, which includes the STEM Academy at the elementary and middle school levels, the Collegiate Academy at TCHS, world language programs and the tuition-based Discovery Academy.

Rogers also offered his support for Dr. Rapp upon hearing of her selection.

“I’ve known Dr. Rapp for many years, and there’s no question Lori has always been a natural leader,” Rogers said. “She embodies everything that makes LISD the incredible district it is today - innovative, world-class, and simply remarkable. She was a driving force behind many of the positive changes we implemented as a district during my tenure as superintendent. I heard from so many staff and community members saying they believed she had earned this opportunity, and most importantly, that she was prepared for it. She has the dedication, knowledge and heart that is so important to the LISD community, and I am thrilled to see where she takes this district next.”

Rogers is among the growing list of North Texas superintendents who have decided to step down or retire from their positions in the last three months.