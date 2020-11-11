Schools at Coppell ISD, HEB ISD move to virtual learning due to cases of COVID-19

Both districts have been in contact with the health departments in Dallas and Tarrant counties to help make the decision.

A school at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD and two schools at Coppell ISD are moving to all students to virtual learning due to the high number of COVID-19 cases at the schools.

Both districts have been in contact with the health departments in Dallas and Tarrant counties to make the decision.

These mark the fourth and fifth districts this week in North Texas to switch to all online learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Coppell ISD will move students at Coppell High School and Coppell Ninth Grade online from Nov. 12–18. The district also said there was a limited number of substitutes.

The district said both schools are "experiencing our highest numbers" of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantined students and staff.

The Texas Education Agency has given school districts the option to move to all remote learning for five days without any impact on funding.

In July, Gov. Greg Abbott said local health authorities can make a closure if it has been determined that the closure is necessary, according to the Texas Tribune.

HEB ISD

A junior high at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD will be learning online-only for two weeks due to an order from the Tarrant County health department.

Harwood Junior High students switched online from Nov. 6–20, district officials said in an email Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, the district said that the school "is experiencing a higher than usual" number of positive test results for COVID-19 and 40% of students are considered close contacts and must quarantine.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard shows that during the week from Nov. 2–8, there were eight positive cases at Harwood.

Students have a Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23–27. Students return to their choice of learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

The school canceled two basketball games and a football game that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The school is located in north Bedford and has just under 1,000 students enrolled for seventh, eighth and ninth grade, according to the school's website.

Other schools in North Texas have also moved online due to COVID-19 cases this week.

Three campuses at Krum ISD are now learning completely online.

Sanger ISD closed Sanger High School on Thursday and Friday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the campus. Students will be learning online.

Keller ISD said Tuesday that Timber Creek High School will be closed for five days and all learning will be online-only, starting Wednesday.