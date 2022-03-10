Gov. Abbott announces new chief of school safety and security in Texas

The chief of school safety and security will make sure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the new chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency.

The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District.

Scott started his new role Monday.

Abbott tasked the TEA to create this position after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Scott will serve as an expert on school security and public safety issues, and a resource to school districts and the legislature.

Abbott said Scott's primary goals are to make sure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every step to ensure Texas schools are using best practices to safeguard schools against active shooters and other dangers.

"Chief Scott's wealth of experience in security and intelligence and exemplary service to our nation make him the perfect fit as the new Chief of School Safety and Security," Abbott wrote in a statement. "I look forward to working with Chief Scott as we continue increasing our strong collaboration and communication among state agencies to provide a safe and secure environment for every Texas student, parent, teacher, and school faculty member."

"I am honored to join the Texas Education Agency in this capacity," Scott said. "I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe.”

Who is John Scott?

In addition to being the former assistant special agent in charge for the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District, Scott also served as:

Assistant to the special agent in charge for the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force

Assistant to the special agent in charge for the Protective Intelligence & Physical Protection Unit in Dallas

Assistant Special Agent in Chart at the Secret Service Headquarters/Protective Operations Division in Washington, D.C.

Special Agent in the Vice Presidential Protective Division and Dignitary Protective Division in Washington, D.C. and in the Houston Field Office

Before joining the Secret Service, Scott was a U.S. Army field artillery officer and captain where he completed airborne and ranger schools.