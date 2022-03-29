Fort Worth ISD using billboards on Texas roadways to Oklahoma, Louisiana to recruit teachers

The district has high demand for teachers in Bilingual Education, Math, Science, and Special Education teaching spots.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you're on the roads headed out of Texas toward Oklahoma or Louisiana, you can't miss them: big, red highway billboards recruiting teachers for Fort Worth ISD.

"Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom," the billboard reads in large, bolded font.

According to the district, there is a high demand for teachers in Bilingual Education, Math, Science, and Special Education teaching spots. FWISD officials said they offer hiring bonuses starting at $2,000 for any teacher hires prior to May 1, 2022 and a starting salary ranging from $58,000 to $69,500 including incentives. Hiring bonuses for Bilingual is $5,000, and the bonuses for Special Education, Math and Science positions are all $3,000.

So, to help get the word out, the district has placed the advertisements along Texas roadways toward its neighboring states to the north and east. There are seven digital and print billboards that have been up for several weeks encouraging people to become a teacher in the district.

"It is just another way we are adapting our strategy to ensure a highly qualified teacher in every classroom,” FWISD chief talent officer Raul Peña.

FWISD serves more than 76,000 students on 144 campuses. The district currently has more than 11,000 employees, according to a press release.