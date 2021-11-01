Elementary school principal dies unexpectedly, Fort Worth ISD says

Steven Mattic had "successfully battled health problems over the past few years, this was completely unexpected," the district said.

FOREST HILL, Texas — An elementary school principal at Fort Worth ISD has died, the district announced Monday.

Steven Mattic, principal at David K. Sellars Elementary in Forest Hill, had "successfully battled health problems over the past few years, this was completely unexpected" and has hit the district family and school community hard, the district said.

"Mr. Mattic was a much-respected leader who had a profound influence on his peers," the district said.

Mattic joined the district in 2002 and had been principal at Sellars Elementary since 2013. He began his education career at Mitchell Blvd Elementary as a 3rd-5th grade reading teacher and was later assistant principal at Clifford Davis and Maude I. Logan Elementary Schools, the district said.

Mattic graduated from Texas Christian University and Jackson State University and served in the Army. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and was a native of Mississippi.

“This is a profound shock to the David K. Sellars school community, as well as the Fort Worth ISD,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “Please join us in our support and prayers for students, families, and the many administrators who held Steven in such high regard. His loss will be felt by so many.”