DeSoto ISD the latest North Texas district adding pay incentives to hire more teachers

DESOTO, Texas — Districts in North Texas are adding incentives to lure in new educators and keep current ones.

DeSoto ISD became the latest district to announce pay incentives and stipends for new and returning teachers on Tuesday.

Other districts that recently announced incentives for teachers and for school support staff include Midlothian ISD, Mesquite ISD and Lancaster ISD.

DeSoto ISD

A grant from the Texas Education Agency helped DeSoto ISD add these one-time incentives:

New & Returning Staff: $3,000

Core and Master Teachers in High-Need Areas: $5,000

District Alumni: $5,000

Employee Referral Bonus: $350

Ongoing incentives under this additional grant support include:

Master Teacher: $10,000

Pay-for-Performance Incentives: Up to $29,000

Stipends for specified areas and advanced degrees include:

PK-5th Grade Bilingual: $4,000

7th-12th Grade Math, Science or ELAR: $1, 500

Master’s Degree: $1,000

Doctoral Degree: $2,000

Foreign Languages: $4,000

Pay-for-Performance: Up to $10,000

The Texas Education Agency’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) Fund grant is positioning DeSoto ISD to compete for the best and brightest teachers across the metroplex and retain the district’s amazing returning educators.https://t.co/0uY1lWqaIC pic.twitter.com/guPERhUvpv — DeSoto ISD (@desotoisdengage) June 29, 2021

Lancaster ISD

Lancaster ISD is holding a teacher and paraprofessional job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. On-site registration is available. Bring your resume.

The district is offering $5,000 stipends for several teaching positions, including Algebra I, Algebra II, English, English II, Spanish and bilingual teachers.

Today is the Teacher and Paraprofessional Job Fair from 2 pm – 5 pm at LMS! On-site registration is available, please bring resumes. We are offering $5,000.00 stipends for several teaching positions.

View openings:https://t.co/d9Y2qd2Jhk.

Register at: https://t.co/aawozB6Kbp pic.twitter.com/OStWwEOgux — Lancaster I.S.D. (@LancasterISD) June 29, 2021

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for bilingual and special education teachers. Go here for more information from the district.

Irving ISD

Irving ISD is giving a one-time bonus of $2,000 for returning Irving ISD staff and a $1,000 signing bonus for new teachers.

🎉Returning Irving ISD staff will see an additional $2,000 in August, thanks to the school board's approval of a one-time retention and incentive payment. This is to compensate staff for additional responsibilities shouldered due to COVID-19. Read more➡️ https://t.co/IXrIJYos6q pic.twitter.com/wDgs49v0iH — Irving ISD (@IrvingISD) June 22, 2021

Midlothian ISD

Midlothian ISD is hiring maintenance and custodial team members. The district is currently offering signing and referral bonuses.