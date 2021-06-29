DeSoto ISD the latest North Texas district adding pay incentives to hire more teachers

DESOTO, Texas — Districts in North Texas are adding incentives to lure in new educators and keep current ones.
DeSoto ISD became the latest district to announce pay incentives and stipends for new and returning teachers on Tuesday.
Other districts that recently announced incentives for teachers and for school support staff include Midlothian ISD, Mesquite ISD and Lancaster ISD.
DeSoto ISD
A grant from the Texas Education Agency helped DeSoto ISD add these one-time incentives:
- New & Returning Staff: $3,000
- Core and Master Teachers in High-Need Areas: $5,000
- District Alumni: $5,000
- Employee Referral Bonus: $350
Ongoing incentives under this additional grant support include:
- Master Teacher: $10,000
- Pay-for-Performance Incentives: Up to $29,000
Stipends for specified areas and advanced degrees include:
- PK-5th Grade Bilingual: $4,000
- 7th-12th Grade Math, Science or ELAR: $1, 500
- Master’s Degree: $1,000
- Doctoral Degree: $2,000
- Foreign Languages: $4,000
- Pay-for-Performance: Up to $10,000
Lancaster ISD
Lancaster ISD is holding a teacher and paraprofessional job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. On-site registration is available. Bring your resume.
The district is offering $5,000 stipends for several teaching positions, including Algebra I, Algebra II, English, English II, Spanish and bilingual teachers.
Mesquite ISD
Mesquite ISD is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for bilingual and special education teachers. Go here for more information from the district.
Irving ISD
Irving ISD is giving a one-time bonus of $2,000 for returning Irving ISD staff and a $1,000 signing bonus for new teachers.
Midlothian ISD
Midlothian ISD is hiring maintenance and custodial team members. The district is currently offering signing and referral bonuses.