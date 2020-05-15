600 cars drive through DBU campus in commencement parade honoring 2020 graduates

DBU faculty and staff lined the streets to cheer on students, their friends and family as they drove through the area.

DALLAS — Around 600 cars drove through the Dallas Baptist University campus Friday in a parade to celebrate May graduates.

The university is just one of many across the state and county trying to adjust end-of-year events for the pandemic.

The commencement parade took place Friday morning around 10 a.m.

People lining the streets had at least eight feet separating them.

“It broke my heart to think about not being able to celebrate with our graduates this May, so we decided to hold this parade on campus,” said DBU President Dr. Adam C. Wright.

For many students, this was the first time being on campus and seeing their professors in person for the first time since spring break.

As part of the parade, students' names were read as they drove by the platform committee and graduates were able to receive a diploma at the end.

Any May 2020 graduates will also have the option to walk in a future commencement ceremony of their choosing.