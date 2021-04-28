Dallas ISD announces plans to consolidate two Southern Dallas elementary schools

Plans are in the works to consolidate Pease and Bushman elementary schools. Dallas ISD says it's part of a $31 million community school investment project.

DALLAS — Plans to consolidate two elementary schools in Southern Dallas were formally announced this week.

Dallas ISD wants to merge Pease Elementary with Bushman Elementary. Under the proposed consolidation plan, Bushman would become a new S.T.E.A.M academy, or school focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

School district administrators announced on Tuesday that Bushman Elementary would be renamed after Albert Black, a Dallas area businessman and philanthropist. Dallas ISD says its plans for the school would include $31 million in renovations.

Pease Elementary would be transformed into a Pre-K campus. District 5 School Board Trustee Pastor Maxie Johnson announced the school would especially target children of single parents.

Dallas ISD administrators say neighborhood schools would not be closing under this consolidation plan.