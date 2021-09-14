Dallas ISD to modify cafeteria menu offerings due to supply chain issues

School cafeterias will now offer finger foods on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Flatware is in short supply due to supply chain delays.

DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District notified parents that it would be adjusting school cafeteria menu offerings, due to supply chain delays.

The school district published a tweet Tuesday saying:

“Due to the ongoing and severe disruptions in the food and non-food supply chains, Dallas ISD is implementing a program to reduce the use of flatware related items in schools.”

Dallas ISD announced school cafeterias will be offering finger foods on Tuesdays and Thursdays, since flatware is in such limited supply.

“A number of suppliers told us they have product, but it’s stuck in a port,” said Michael Rosenberger, the executive director of food and child nutrition services for Dallas ISD.

The modified menu means instead of salad, cafeterias may serve veggie sticks. Instead of spaghetti, students may enjoy items like burgers, baked fries, or pizza, among other things.

Supply chain problems, including shipping and other factors, are impacting industries across the country.

“There are overseas supply issues. There’s climate issues affecting agriculture. A lot of companies that make food cannot find employees,” Rosenberger explained.

There are no solid shipping dates on the table.

Dallas ISD staff is trying to be proactive. They are also making plans to possibly shift to using paper plates, if the standard tray orders are further delayed.

“We’re going to have amazing meals every single day, for every child in Dallas ISD,” Rosenberger said.